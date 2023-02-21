Miami-Dade

Man Found Shot to Death Inside Abandoned Home in Northwest Miami-Dade Neighborhood

Officers arrived at the scene in the 1900 block of Northwest 49th Street just after 3:30 a.m..

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A police investigation is underway Tuesday morning after a man was found shot to death in a neighborhood in northwest Miami-Dade.

Officers arrived at the scene in the 1900 block of Northwest 49th Street just after 3:30 a.m..

Police found a man, who was not identified, suffering from gunshot wounds inside of an abandoned home. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not released additional details on the shooting at this time.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dadeshooting investigationMiami-Dade Police Department
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us