Man Found Shot to Death Inside Abandoned Home in Northwest Miami-Dade Neighborhood

A police investigation is underway Tuesday morning after a man was found shot to death in a neighborhood in northwest Miami-Dade.

Officers arrived at the scene in the 1900 block of Northwest 49th Street just after 3:30 a.m..

Police found a man, who was not identified, suffering from gunshot wounds inside of an abandoned home. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not released additional details on the shooting at this time.

