Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a car at a Sunrise apartment complex early Monday.

Sunrise Police said they received a call of shots fired at the complex at 4001 N. University Drive around 1:45 a.m.

When officers arrived they found a 19-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound inside a car. His name hasn't been released.

Officials haven't released any other information about the shooting, which remains under investigation.