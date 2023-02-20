Broward

Man Found Shot to Death Inside Lauderhill Apartment Building: Police

Lauderhill Police said the shooting took place just after 10 p.m. Sunday at the building located in the 1700 block of Northwest 46th Avenue.

By Xochitl Hernandez and NBC 6

Police are investigating a late night shooting Sunday inside a Lauderhill apartment building that left one man dead.

Officers arrived and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in front of an elevator. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the victim's name, with sources told NBC 6 News he was in his mid-30s.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

