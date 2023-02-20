Man Found Shot to Death Inside Lauderhill Apartment Building: Police

Police are investigating a late night shooting Sunday inside a Lauderhill apartment building that left one man dead.

Lauderhill Police said the shooting took place just after 10 p.m. at the building located in the 1700 block of Northwest 46th Avenue.

Officers arrived and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in front of an elevator. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the victim's name, with sources told NBC 6 News he was in his mid-30s.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.