Man Found Shot to Death on Dania Beach Sidewalk

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on a sidewalk in Dania Beach early Monday.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the scene located near the intersection of East Sheridan Street and South Federal Highway just after 3 a.m., where a man was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. His identity wasn't released.

Investigators have not released any other details on the shooting but are still searching for a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.