Man found unresponsive in overturned car after crashing into several parked vehicles in Little Haiti

A man was critically injured in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood on Sunday, after police say he slammed his car into several parked vehicles and later overturned.

Wild video showed the aftermath, including the flipped blue car that the driver was found unresponsive inside.

Police responded to the scene along north Miami Avenue and 56th Street in regards to a crash with a vehicle possibly on fire, when they found the man inside the overturned car.

He was rushed to JMH Trauma in critical condition. What led up to the crash remains unclear.