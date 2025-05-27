Man found with multiple gunshot wounds after shooting in Florida City

Florida City

Florida City Police said officers responded to a gunshot detection alert near the 1300 block of Northwest 5th Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

By NBC6

Police are investigating a shooting in Florida City that left a man hospitalized early Tuesday.

Florida City Police said officers responded to a gunshot detection alert near the 1300 block of Northwest 5th Avenue shortly before 1 a.m.

As officers responded to the area, they received a call that a person was shot and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper extremities.

Police said after being shot the man ran to his home a few blocks away.

The man was airlifted to Jackson South Trauma Center but was alert and conscious and remained in stable condition, police said.

Detectives are still looking into what led to the shooting and officials haven't released information about a possible suspect.

