Man From Florida Pleads Guilty in 1986 Slaying at Age 16 of Maine Woman

Prosecutors said Waite was identified as suspect using DNA testing that connected him to the 1986 slaying.

A Florida man has pleaded guilty in the 1986 slaying of a southwestern Michigan woman in her home when he was 16.

Robert Waite, 50, pleaded guilty Tuesday to felony murder in the strangulation of Wanda Wilkinson in her home in Bangor in what investigators said was an apparent break-in, WWMT-TV reported.

As part of a plea agreement, Waite faces 25 to 60 years in prison, the Van Buren County Prosecutor’s Office said. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 19.

Waite was extradited from Florida, where he was serving a prison sentence for an unrelated conviction of kidnapping and sexual battery in 2007.

