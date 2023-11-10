‘Really tough': Man from Qatar was shot and killed at gas station while on vacation

A family is searching for answers after a man from Qatar was shot and killed earlier this week outside of a gas station in Miami Gardens and a shooter is still on the run.

Police identified the victim as 32-year-old Ahmed Ali.

"This is really, really tough,” Magdeldin Abbas, Ali's nephew, told NBC6 on Friday. “Ahmed is dead, how could it be? (My brother) told me he got shot and killed. For what, for what purpose?"

Ali was shot Tuesday night outside a Raceway on Northwest 7th Avenue and 183rd Street, police said. The store clerk, who didn’t want to speak on camera, told NBC6 Ali was there to visit his friend who works as a manager at the gas station and was killed when he stepped outside.

"I still, till this moment, don't believe Ahmed is dead, and especially this way, shot and killed,” Abbas said.

Abbas and Ali grew up together in Qatar, where Ali’s parents and five brothers currently live.

"We spent all of our childhood and all memories and childhood together until this moment,” Abbas said.

Ali and his wife flew from Qatar to Miami last week for vacation, Abbas said. She wasn't with him when he was shot, but she showed up soon after.

Abbas described Ali as quiet, responsible and a family man with a smile you couldn't forget.

"You cannot find any mistake in Ahmed's personality, believe me, smiling face, accepted everything, never angry towards anyone, all the good things,” Abbas said.

Thousands of miles away, his family is still trying to process this tragedy. They want answers and justice.

"They're all shocked, they do not believe that Ahmed is dead and they really can't accept that somebody killed him and this guy, nobody knows anything about him,” Abbas said.

Ali was buried in Miami Thursday night.

Police have not said whether this shooting was targeted or random. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. All calls are anonymous.