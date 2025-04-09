Man gets 2 life sentences in Miami-Dade human trafficking case involving foster care child

A man has been sentenced to two life sentences in a Miami-Dade human trafficking case involving a child who was in foster care and an adult, prosecutors said.

Keith Robertson, 36, was given the two life sentences Wednesday, after a jury convicted him in January on human trafficking and other charges, the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Robertson, of Detroit, had been arrested in Miami-Dade in 2024 for transporting a minor who was in foster care in California and a 20-year-old victim to South Florida to exploit them.

Miami-Dade Corrections Miami-Dade Corrections

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

According to an arrest report, ad for prostitution featuring the minor was posted, and when undercover detectives contacted the number on the ad, they were told it would cost $300 for 30 minutes of "straight sex."

The victim, a 17-year-old girl, later showed up at a hotel to have sex for money, the report said.

The teen told investigators she'd driven to South Florida with a man, Robertson, and a woman, the report said.

"The skilled prosecutorial team of Assistant State Attorney’s Yaneth Baez and Shaymaa Shwel were able to successfully educate the jurors about the crime of Human Trafficking to obtain Robertson’s conviction," Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a statement Wednesday. "I want to acknowledge the hard work of these dedicated prosecutors and the efforts of the investigators and staff of my Human Trafficking Unit whose efforts have ensured that Keith Robertson will be unable to exploit our young

people again in the future."