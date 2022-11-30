Man Gets 25 Years in Prison in Miami Super Bowl Sex Trafficking Case

A man convicted of sex trafficking a young woman and a 17-year-old girl during the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Anthony Bernard Carter had been convicted in July by a federal jury in Miami of sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion, transporting a person to engage in sexual activity, sex trafficking of a minor, and transporting a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Prosecutors said Carter brought the woman and the teen to Miami Beach from Atlanta during the week of Super Bowl LIV.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

While in South Florida, Carter advertised the victims for commercial sex in online ads, and both engaged in commercial sex at his direction.

Authorities encountered Carter when he brought the teen to a hotel to meet a client, who turned out to be an undercover Miami Beach Police officer.

Carter was able to flee but was later arrested after returning to Atlanta.