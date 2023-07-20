Man gets life in prison in 2013 shooting in Miami that left woman dead

Nearly 10 years after a shooting in Miami left a woman dead, the man responsible learned he'll be spending the rest of his life in prison, prosecutors said.

A Miami-Dade jury found Tavon Brittany Graham guilty of first-degree murder Wednesday in the 2013 shooting of 32-year-old Laurance Webb, prosecutors said.

After the jury announced their verdict, Graham, now 38, was immediately given the mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole, prosecutors said.

At a news conference Thursday, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said Graham had been targeting Vincent Green, who was with Webb, when he unleashed a barrage of bullets in July 2013.

"She was a woman who was intent on leaving a positive mark on the world," Fernandez Rundle said. "But Graham brutally shot nine bullets toward this beautiful woman."

Green survived but Graham was also charged and convicted of attempted first-degree murder for trying to shoot him.

Despite being shot multiple times including in her head, Webb survived and was eventually released from the hospital. But she later died from complications from her gunshot wounds in December 2013.

"My daughter, she had that will to live, she had that fight within her," mother Natrice Christian said Thursday.

Fernandez Rundle said the missing pieces of evidence needed to arrest Graham didn't easily materialize, but he was eventually arrested five years after the shooting.

It took another five years to convict Graham, a process Christian said was hard but necessary.

"It wasn't easy, but I knew that this was something that had to be done," Christian said. "I want to make sure that each and every mother knows, don't give up, continue to trust the process."