pensacola

Man Gets Life Sentence for Killing Family With Hammer, Knife

A Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison for using a claw hammer, knife and gun to kill his mother and half-brothers

El conductor responsable del atropellamiento huyó del a escena.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man was sentenced Friday to life in prison for using a claw hammer, knife and gun to kill his mother and half-brothers.

Escambia County Judge Thomas Dannheisser sentenced Donald Hartung Sr., 63, after the 12 jurors didn't unanimously recommend the death penalty, the Pensacola News Journalreported. Hartung was convicted last week of three counts of premeditated, first-degree murder. Prosecutors had been seeking the death penalty, but Florida law requires a unanimous jury recommendation.

Hartung's mother, Voncile Smith, 77, and two half-brothers, John Smith, 49, and Richard Smith, 47, were found dead in their home July 31, 2015. All were struck multiple times with a claw hammer and their throats were slit. Richard Smith was also shot in his right ear.

Local

students making a difference 18 hours ago

Hialeah-Miami Lakes Junior Is Leader of the Band and Classroom

human trafficking Feb 7

Man Arrested for Human Trafficking After Assaulting Victim in NW Miami: Police

Hartung had been written out of his mother's will and believed he would never get the money — nearly $900,000 — unless his family members died, prosecutors said.

A defense attorney said Hartung didn't know about the will and had nothing to hide from detectives, who never investigated any other suspect.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

pensacola
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us