Florida

Man Gets Sentenced to Prison in North Florida Police Dog Killing Case

Prosecutors in Jacksonville say 19-year-old Jhamal Malik Paskel previously pleaded guilty to killing a police dog, possession of a gun by a juvenile delinquent and aggravated fleeing

Fireworks Res Seating 380x237px
Getty Images

A Florida man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for a lengthy list of crimes, including the killing of a police dog.

Prosecutors in Jacksonville say 19-year-old Jhamal Malik Paskel previously pleaded guilty to killing a police dog, possession of a gun by a juvenile delinquent and aggravated fleeing.

The Florida Times-Union reports Paskel also pleaded guilty to armed robbery and kidnapping in a 2018 carjacking that came before the dog's death.

Local

Decision 2020 Oct 27

Problems at the Polls? We Want to Hear from You

distance learning 10 hours ago

Broward Superintendent Expresses Concern Over State's Distance Learning Deadline

Investigators say Paskel stole a car and lead police on a high-speed chase down local interstates. Police then used the car's OnStar system to remotely shut its engine off. Paskel ran from the car with the dog, Fang, then fired three shots, killing the dog.

Paskel's lawyer had sought a 15-year prison sentence.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridaJacksonvillepolice dog
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us