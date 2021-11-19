Man Groped Girl, Pulled Knife on Her Dad at House of Horror in Doral: Cops

A registered sex offender who was supposed to be on house arrest was arrested after police said he groped a girl then pulled a knife on her father at House of Horror in Doral.

Darrin Galarza, 37, was arrested on charges of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child 12 to 16 years old, attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a probation violation back on Oct. 31, an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections

According to the report, the girl was at the Halloween attraction at International Mall and was exiting a ride when a man, later identified as Galarza, groped her and called her a vulgar name.

The girl yelled for her father, who came and confronted Galarza, who then pulled out a knife and pointed it at the father, the report said.

An officer responded and told Galarza to drop the knife. He complied and was taken into custody, the report said.

When police did a records check, they learned that Galarza is a registered sexual offender in Miami-Dade and currently on house arrest for other open cases, the report said.

Galarza was booked into the Miami-Dade jail. Attorney information wasn't available.