Miami-Dade County

Man Groped Girl, Pulled Knife on Her Dad at House of Horror in Doral: Cops

Darrin Galarza, 37, was arrested on charges of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child 12 to 16 years old, attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a probation violation back on Oct. 31, an arrest report said

By NBC 6

knife1
AP

A registered sex offender who was supposed to be on house arrest was arrested after police said he groped a girl then pulled a knife on her father at House of Horror in Doral.

Darrin Galarza, 37, was arrested on charges of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child 12 to 16 years old, attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a probation violation back on Oct. 31, an arrest report said.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.
Miami-Dade Corrections
Darrin Galarza

According to the report, the girl was at the Halloween attraction at International Mall and was exiting a ride when a man, later identified as Galarza, groped her and called her a vulgar name.

Local

Broward County 7 hours ago

Armed Man Surrenders After Hours-Long Standoff, Shooting at Coral Springs Home

Miami-Dade County 37 mins ago

Officials Alert Public to Be Vigilant During Holiday Shopping Season

The girl yelled for her father, who came and confronted Galarza, who then pulled out a knife and pointed it at the father, the report said.

An officer responded and told Galarza to drop the knife. He complied and was taken into custody, the report said.

When police did a records check, they learned that Galarza is a registered sexual offender in Miami-Dade and currently on house arrest for other open cases, the report said.

Galarza was booked into the Miami-Dade jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyDoral
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us