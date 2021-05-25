Man Gunned Down By Ex-Girlfriend in Broad Daylight in Hialeah: Police

A woman is behind bars after police say she shot her ex-boyfriend to death outside a Hialeah business Monday afternoon.

Crystal Junco, 22, was arrested on charges of second-degree murder and carrying a concealed firearm after the shooting in the 300 block of W. 29th Street, according to an arrest report.

The victim was identified by family members as 21-year-old Oniel Linares Álvarez.

"We're all going crazy here. Just imagine what it's like," the victim's brother, Onel Linares, told NBC 6 sister station Telemundo 51 in Spanish. "This took us all by surprise. I don't know. It's possible they had their problems, but I didn't know anything."

Family Photo

According to the report, officers responded to the shooting around 3:45 p.m. Monday and found the victim had been shot three times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Also at the scene was Junco, who said she and the victim had been dating but were no longer in a relationship, the report said.

Junco told investigators that she had gone to the business and was having a conversation with her ex outside when she claimed he "made an overt/furtive action towards his waistband, causing her to believe he was reaching for a firearm," the report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Junco said she took a handgun out of her purse and opened fire, shooting her ex multiple times, the report said.

The report said the shooting was captured on surveillance video, which didn't show the victim making any movements toward Junco.

The video showed Junco shoot the victim, who fell to the ground, then showed her shoot him again as he lay on the ground motionless, the report said.

No firearm was found on the victim, the report said.

Junco remained held without bond Tuesday, Miami-Dade jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.