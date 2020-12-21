Man Gunned Down in Fort Lauderdale Just Days Before His Birthday

Police are searching for answers after a man was fatally shot in Fort Lauderdale over the weekend.

The shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Northwest 3rd Avenue.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said 45-year-old John Christopher Watson was walking in the area when he was approached by an unknown man who pulled out a gun and fired multiple times at him.

Watson was pronounced dead at the scene. The resident of Fort Lauderdale would have celebrated his 46th birthday on Christmas Eve.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 954-828-5556.