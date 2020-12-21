Fort Lauderdale

Man Gunned Down in Fort Lauderdale Just Days Before His Birthday

Fort Lauderdale Police

Police are searching for answers after a man was fatally shot in Fort Lauderdale over the weekend.

The shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Northwest 3rd Avenue.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said 45-year-old John Christopher Watson was walking in the area when he was approached by an unknown man who pulled out a gun and fired multiple times at him.

Local

Miami-Dade County 4 hours ago

One Dead, Another Injured Following Shooting in NW Miami Apartment Complex

News You Should Know Dec 20

ICYMI: Covid Vaccinations Begin at Florida Nursing Homes, Neighbors Challenge Trump's Move to Mar-a-Lago

Watson was pronounced dead at the scene. The resident of Fort Lauderdale would have celebrated his 46th birthday on Christmas Eve.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 954-828-5556.

This article tagged under:

Fort LauderdaleBroward CountyFort Lauderdale police
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us