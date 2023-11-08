Man gunned down outside Miami Gardens gas station: Police

Police are investigating after a deadly shooting outside a Miami Gardens gas station claimed the life of a man late Tuesday night, officials said.

According to Miami Gardens Police, the shooting was reported at about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Raceway gas station, located in the 700 block of Northwest 183rd Street.

When police arrived at the scene, they said they found a black male on the ground who had been shot several times. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue later pronounced him dead at the scene.

Video captured showed multiple units outside the gas station as a body covered by a yellow tarp laid on the ground outside the front doors.

According to MGPD, the suspect fled the area before officers arrived.

At this time, officials have not released any information about the identity of the victim, if they have any potential suspects, or what events led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.