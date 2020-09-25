Man Hands Note to Cashier Saying ‘Please Follow Orders' Before Stealing Cash: Police

A South Florida man accused of robbing a Miami Gardens Walgreens allegedly handed a handwritten note to a cashier that said, "I have a gun, please follow orders" before taking some cash and running.

"At least he's polite," Judge Mindy Glazer said in Miami-Dade court Friday.

Prosecutors said 23-year-old Cedrick Hill went to the Walgreens on NW 183rd Street at around 8 a.m. Thursday and approached the cashier with the note. He then told her he wanted the money in the register.

The cashier couldn't open the register but her coworker did, the arrest affidavit said. Hill then reached over countertop, grabbed the cash out of the drawer and then fled.

The victims called 911 and police officers stopped Hill around the corner from the Walgreens. They found a large amount of cash in his front pocket, along with the note.

Hill is out of jail on probation on another case and has prior conviction in Broward County for robbery. In this case, the court found there was no proof that Hill had a gun at the time of the Walgreens robbery, despite what the note said.

Hill faces charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony. His bond totaled $17,500, but because he violated the terms of his probation with this new case, he can't bond out just yet and may be facing additional charges.