A man has been arrested after a pedestrian was killed in a violent crash caught on camera Tuesday evening in a residential neighborhood near Shenandoah Park.

The incident happened just before 7 p.m. near the intersection of 21st Avenue and 19th Street.

According to an arrest report, 36-year-old Andres Fiallo Estupinan was behind the wheel of a Volkswagen Passat that was going south at a high rate of speed.

The pedestrian was running along the west side on Southwest 21st Avenue when Fiallo Estupinan "struck the pedestrian/victim from behind... causing him to go airborne while severing both of his legs," the arrest report states.

That person died at the scene. His name was not immediately released.

Surveillance video caught the moment the impact threw the victim several feet into the air. NBC6 is choosing to blur portions of the video due to its graphic nature.

According to police, Fiallo Estupinan also collided with an ice cream truck and struck two parked cars.

Before he hit the ice cream truck, the driver allegedly "made no visible attempt to brake and avoid the collision."

Witnesses told authorities that Fiallo Estupinan then "immediately [exited] the driver seat and began to run away from the crash without rendering aid to the pedestrian/victim and did not appear to contact emergency services."

It was bystanders who held him down until officers arrived, the arrest report states. He was later identified by his expired driver's license, police said.

A woman inside the truck and Fiallo Estupinan were both taken to the hospital.

Fiallo Estupinan is facing charges for leaving the scene of a crash causing death and serious bodily injury.

“I came out because there was a huge sound. It looked like a bomb,” one neighbor said. “I never expected it was an accident.”

Residents say the crash underscores long-standing concerns about speeding in the area, which is home to a school, park, and library.

“This is horrible. This is a neighborhood. We’ve got kids everywhere,” a neighbor told NBC6. “People fly down this road, not just during school hours, but even in the middle of the day and at night.”

Some neighbors say the driver may have been involved in another crash moments before the fatal collision, though police have not confirmed that detail.