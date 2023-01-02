Man High on Marijuana During Fatal 2020 Crash in Lauderhill Arrested: Police

A man who was allegedly high on marijuana during a Thanksgiving 2020 crash that killed another driver in Lauderhill has been arrested, authorities said.

Elijah Richard Kamer, 24, was arrested Saturday on charges including DUI manslaughter, DUI with property damage and reckless driving, jail records showed.

The crash happened around 10:20 p.m. on Nov. 26, 2020, in the 4200 block of Rock Island Road, an arrest affidavit said.

Broward Sheriff's Office

The affidavit said Kamer was behind the wheel of a Dodge Durango that slammed into a Honda Pilot, causing the Pilot to become engulfed in flames.

Bystanders were able to get the Pilot driver out but they later died from their injuries. Their identity was redacted from the affidavit.

Kamer suffered a leg injury and had to be hospitalized, and when an officer spoke with him at the hospital, the officer smelled a strong odor of fresh burnt marijuana on him, the affidavt said.

Kamer admitted to investigators that he smokes marijuana regularly, and his urine later tested positive for marijuana and his blood tested positive for THC, the affidavit said.

Investigators searched the Durango, which also smelled of marijuana and found two baggies containing a green leafy substance that later tested positive for THC, the affidavit said.

Data from the Durango showed it was traveling 98 mph two seconds before impact, 58 mph above the posted speed limit of 40 mph, the affidavit said.

The data showed the Durango started braking but .1 second before impact it was still going 69 mph, the affidavit said.