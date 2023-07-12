Man hit by driver accused of illegally drag racing in Pompano Beach

Juanita Ferrell says her brother Warren is in recovery from a long list of injuries days after being hit by a car that officials say was illegally drag racing.

“To see my brother laying there in a ditch, I thought he had no life in him when I showed up,” Ferrell said.

The alleged driver of the car, 58-year-old Charles Standifer, was arrested Wednesday and charged with racing and leaving the scene of an accident.

BSO Charles Standifer

Investigators say the hit-and-run crash happened Sunday night in Pompano Beach.

According to the arrest report, Standifer lost control of his car once the race started, made a sharp turn, then crashed into the victim. The impact tossed Warren into a nearby ditch.

Investigators say Standifer took off.

“At least make sure he’s OK and not just basically leave him for dead, but we’re happy we’re gonna get the justice that we’re looking for,” Ferrell said.

The arrest report states that Warren was a spectator at the event, but his sister says he was dropping a friend off when he got out of the car and was hit.

“In the wrong place at the wrong time,” Ferrell said.

Investigators say according to witnesses, Standifer is well-known in the Pompano Beach drag racing community.

Officials say they hope the arrest sends a strong message about the consequences of drag racing.

“This type of behavior is illegal,” said Carey Codd, a spokesperson for the Broward Sheriff’s Office. “It’s dangerous, and it simply won’t be tolerated.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for medical expenses.