Man Hits Girlfriend, Travels to Orlando Before Returning Home to Find Her Dead: Police

A Florida man remains behind bars after police say he admitted to hitting his girlfriend during an argument before leaving her Palm Beach County home and driving to Orlando for the weekend - only to return to the home and find her dead.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the incident rook place last December 13th, when 48-year-old Ronald Gamble had an argument with his 52-year-old girlfriend, Rochelle Demmings.

Gamble told detectives that Demmings hit him in the face so he responded by hitting her at least one time, adding that “I know I hit her really hard because I hurt my hand” according to a police report.

Investigators say Gamble returned to his Orlando home before arriving back in South Florida and found Demmings’ body inside the home, adding that nothing was taken from the home and their was no evidence of forced entry.

Gamble was arrested earlier this week on second degree murder charges and was transported back to Palm Beach County, where he appeared before a judge Thursday and is being held with no bond.