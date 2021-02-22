Florida

Man Hits Priest, Barricades Self in Central Florida Church: Police

Police officers in Melbourne arrived to the Archangel Michael Coptic Orthodox Church early Sunday in response to an incident involving church officials and a man

Pews and stained glass windows in church
Getty Images

A man struck a priest and barricaded himself inside a Florida church on Sunday before he was arrested by police, officials said.

News outlets say that police officers in Melbourne arrived to the Archangel Michael Coptic Orthodox Church early Sunday in response to an incident involving church officials and a man.

Police say the man hit one of the priests and was seen with a firearm when officers arrived at the scene. Members of the church were able to escape, but the man barricaded himself near the front door of the church and threatened to kill himself, reports said.

Local

News You Should Know 35 mins ago

6 Things to Know: Party's Over for Ultra Festival in 2021, New Vaccine Site Opening in Miramar

Donald Trump 24 hours ago

Former Pres. Trump to Speak at CPAC in Orlando for First Post-White House Appearance

SWAT members were at the scene negotiating with the man, who was finally arrested more than four hours later. Detectives are continuing to investigate to determine what charges he will face.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridaChurchAssault
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Black History Month Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us