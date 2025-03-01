Man holding rifle fatally shot by 3 officers in Orlando: Police

A man armed with a rifle was fatally shot Saturday morning after three officers in Orlando were forced to fire, officials said.

Orlando Police arrived at a studio workplace off East Colonial Drive after receiving reports of a man who was leaning on the door

Once at the scene, police said, officers met with the call who told them the alleged gunman was a few doors down.

According to Orlando Police, officers would then find the suspect, a 62-year-old man, in an open room holding an AR-15-style rifle.

When he was confronted by officers, they told him multiple times to drop his weapon, but when he refused, three officers shot him, police said,

After the suspect was shot, officers performed lifesaving measures but he succumbed to his injuries after being transported to the hospital.

The caller who alerted police about the gunman at the workplace said they knew him.

Police have not released any further details as to what led up to the situation.

The officers who shot the suspect were not injured and will be placed on paid administrative leave.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has taken over the investigation, which is standard whenever there is a police-involved shooting.