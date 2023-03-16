Man Holding Woman Hostage With Machete Fatally Shot by Police in North Miami Beach: Chief

A man who was holding a woman hostage with a machete was shot and killed by police in North Miami Beach Thursday, officials said.

The incident happened on the first floor of an office building in the area of Northeast 168th Street and Northeast 2nd Avenue.

North Miami Beach Police Chief Harvette Smith said officers responded to the building around 1:30 p.m. after getting a 911 call of a man walking around with a large machete.

Officers arrived and encountered the man who was holding the machete. He refused officers' commands and ran into the building after officers tased him, Smith said.

At one point, the man was holding a woman hostage with a machete pointed at her neck, Smith said.

Officers ordered the man to drop the weapon but when he continued to refuse to drop it, officers opened fire, Smith said.

"The machete was pointed at her neck, in an attempt to kill her. At that point, our officers again gave commands for the subject to drop the knife. The subject refused to drop the knife at that point, making my officers result to using deadly force to save a life," Smith said.

The woman was recovered as officers tried to give life-saving measures to the suspect, Smith said.

The suspect died from his injuries. His identity wasn't released.

No officers were injured and the woman was also okay, Smith said.

@myNMBPolice is currently on the scene of an officer involved shooting located in the area of NE 168/ NE 2 Ave. There is no threat to the community at this time. No other info available. — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) March 16, 2023

Smith said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting, which is standard practice.

No other information has been released.

