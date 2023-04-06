Man Hospitalized After Being Found Shot in Broward County Home: BSO

One man was rushed to the hospital Thursday morning after he was found shot inside a home in an unincorporated section of Broward County.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to a home in the 2900 block of Northwest 8th Court just after 2 a.m.

BSO Fire Rescue also responded and deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, who was not identified, was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

Investigators did not release any details on the shooting at this time or any information on possible suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.