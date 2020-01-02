Miami-Dade

Man Hospitalized After Being Found Shot Outside Overtown Market

The victim, described as a black male in his early 40s, was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital and is listed in critical condition

WSCV-TV

Police are investigating an early morning shooting outside an Overtown market that sent one man to the hospital.

Officers arrived at the scene outside the market located at Northwest 1st Place and 12th Street after calls were made of a man who appeared to be unconscious outside the location.

The victim, described as a black male in his early 40s, was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital and is listed in critical condition after undergoing surgery. Police have not released his name at this time.

Investigators believe that the victim was shot at another location and ran to the scene before collapsing, but have not released any additional information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police or Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers.

