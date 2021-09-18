Miami-Dade

Man Hospitalized After Being Saved From Morning Car Crash in Pinecrest

Crews rushed to the scene near South Dixie Highway in the northbound lanes near 128th Street, where the car crashed into a sign near a fast food restaurant

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A man was rushed to the hospital after being saved from an early morning car crash Saturday in Pinecrest.

Crews rushed to the scene near South Dixie Highway in the northbound lanes near 128th Street, where the car crashed into a sign near a fast food restaurant.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Police did not release any information on the man's condition or details surrounding the crash.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dadecar crashPinecrest
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us