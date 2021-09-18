Man Hospitalized After Being Saved From Morning Car Crash in Pinecrest

A man was rushed to the hospital after being saved from an early morning car crash Saturday in Pinecrest.

Crews rushed to the scene near South Dixie Highway in the northbound lanes near 128th Street, where the car crashed into a sign near a fast food restaurant.

Police did not release any information on the man's condition or details surrounding the crash.