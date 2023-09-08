Sweetwater

Man hospitalized after being shocked while working on powerlines in Sweetwater

By Heather Walker

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man working on power lines in Sweetwater was taken to the hospital after authorities said he was shocked. 

“We were all standing here working a normal working day and all of a sudden we saw a huge spark like fire,” said Maria Morales who says she watched it happen. 

According to Sweetwater Police, the incident happened around 10 a.m. Friday.

The crew was working near SW 1st Street and 103rd Court  in Sweetwater. It is a neighborhood but, there are business that boarder the homes. 

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Witnesses say the man who was working on the power line was shocked and burned. 

Police said the man was conscious when he was taken to the hospital, but his condition is unknown.

At last check he was in surgery. The cause remains under investigation. 

Local

Miami 7 hours ago

Car engulfed in flames outside Miami mechanic shop was intentional, officials say

Broward County 40 mins ago

Pedestrian killed after being struck by Tri-Rail train in Pembroke Park

“Now we don’t have any electricity. We can’t work, and the gu, we are very very worried about him. What’s going to happen to him,” said Morales.

Police say some businesses and homes are without power. The area is expected to remain closed for a few hours.

This article tagged under:

Sweetwater
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us