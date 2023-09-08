Man hospitalized after being shocked while working on powerlines in Sweetwater

A man working on power lines in Sweetwater was taken to the hospital after authorities said he was shocked.

“We were all standing here working a normal working day and all of a sudden we saw a huge spark like fire,” said Maria Morales who says she watched it happen.

According to Sweetwater Police, the incident happened around 10 a.m. Friday.

The crew was working near SW 1st Street and 103rd Court in Sweetwater. It is a neighborhood but, there are business that boarder the homes.

Witnesses say the man who was working on the power line was shocked and burned.

Police said the man was conscious when he was taken to the hospital, but his condition is unknown.

At last check he was in surgery. The cause remains under investigation.

“Now we don’t have any electricity. We can’t work, and the gu, we are very very worried about him. What’s going to happen to him,” said Morales.

Police say some businesses and homes are without power. The area is expected to remain closed for a few hours.