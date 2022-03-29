Man Hospitalized After Being Shot in Back in Lauderhill: Police

Police are investigating a late night shooting Monday in Lauderhill that left one man hospitalized after being shot in the back.

Lauderhill Police said the victim was found just before midnight in the 1800 block of Northwest 55th Avenue, when officers arrived and found him suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators said the victim was walking out of a store blocks away in the 2900 block of Northwest 55th Avenue when he saw a fight taking place. Police said someone in the fight pulled out a gun and opened fire, hitting the victim.

The victim, who was not identified, was able to drive to the location where officers found him after 911 was called. He was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center in serious condition.

Anyone with information on the fight or shooting is asked to call Lauderhill Police or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

