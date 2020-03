A man was airlifted to the hoispital after he was shot in the chest in Hialeah Monday morning, officials said.

The shooting happened in the 5600 block of W. 21st Avenue.

Hialeah Police Sgt. Ibel Perez said the man in his 30s was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where his exact condition was unknown.

The shooter remained at the scene and was being questioned, Perez said. No other information was immediately known.

