Man Hospitalized After Being Shot in His Car in Lauderhill

Lauderhill police are investigating an early morning shooting Sunday, that left a man with multiple gunshot wounds in his car.

Lauderhill patrol units responded to the 2700 block of NW 56th avenue after receiving 911 calls of a shooting, police said.

Upon arriving on the scene police found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to Broward Health Medical Center in Ft. Lauderdale where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the victim was sitting in his car when an unknown suspect began shooting into the driver's side window and fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.