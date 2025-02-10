Man hospitalized after being shot in Lauderhill: Police

An investigation is underway in Lauderhill after a man was shot several times in Lauderhill, police said.

Lauderhill Police arrived at the scene at 4051 NW 19th Street.

According to police, after the victim was shot, a bystander was transporting him to a nearby hospital but stopped after spotting a Lauderhill Fire Rescue truck and flagging it down.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim told officers that two suspects fled the scene after they fired their weapons.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.