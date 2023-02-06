Man Hospitalized After Being Shot in Miami Intersection: Police

Miami Police are investigation an early morning shooting Monday that sent one man to the hospital with critical injuries.

Officers arrived at the scene in the 1000 block of West Flagler Street after a ShotSpotter alert of numerous rounds being fired in the area.

Once they arrived, officers found a man in his mid-20s who had been shot.

The victim, who was not identified, was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Investigators have not released additional details at this time, including information on a possible shooter.