Man Hospitalized After Being Shot in the Back in Goulds: MDPD

A man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning after being shot in the back during an incident in southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police said the man was shot before 8 a.m. near the 21400 block of Southwest 114th Avenue in the Goulds neighborhood.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to Jackson South Medical Center where his condition was not released.

Investigators have not released any details on the shooting at this time.

