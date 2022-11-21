Miami-Dade

Man Hospitalized After Being Shot Multiple Times in NW Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade Police said the shooting took place in the 1800 block of Northwest 68th Terrace, when officers responded to the area in reference to a ShotSpotter alert

Police are investigating an early morning shooting Monday in northwest Miami-Dade that sent one man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Police said the shooting took place around 2 a.m. in the 1800 block of Northwest 68th Terrace, when officers responded to the area in reference to a ShotSpotter alert.

Police found the victim, an adult male who was not identified, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Ryder Trauma Center, where he is listed in stable condition.

Investigators have not released additional details on the shooting at this time.

