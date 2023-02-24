Man Hospitalized After Being Shot Multiple Times Outside Lauderhill Apartment: Police

Police are investigating a late night shooting Thursday at a Lauderhill apartment complex that sent one man to the hospital.

Lauderhill Police said the shooting took place just after 10:30 p.m. at the Circle Apartments, located in the 2600 block of Northwest 56th Avenue.

According to police, officers responded after receiving multiple 911 calls. Police later found a man nearby suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in serious condition.

Police did not release any information on the shooting or any suspects involved. Anyone with information is asked to call Lauderhill Police or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.