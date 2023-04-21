Man Hospitalized After Being Shot While Driving in NW Miami-Dade: Police

Police are investigating a shooting near the Golden Glades area of northwest Miami-Dade sent one man to the hospital Friday morning.

Miami-Dade Police said the shooting took place just before 7 a.m. in the area of Northwest 157th Street and 7th Avenue.

Officers said they were alerted to shots being fired in the area and one man being struck by several bullets.

That man, who was not identified, was taken by family members to Jackson Memorial Hospital North and later airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center. He was listed in critical but stable condition.

Police have not released additional details on the shooting.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.