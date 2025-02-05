Miami

Suspect sought after man stabbed to death near restaurant in Miami: Police

According to Miami Fire Rescue, the stabbing happened outside Cacique Restaurant, located at 112 W. Flagler Street

Police are searching for a suspect after a man was fatally stabbed outside a Miami restaurant Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

According to Miami Police, the stabbing happened outside the Cacique Restaurant, located at 112 W. Flagler Street, shortly before 3:30 p.m.

There was some sort of altercation that ended with the man being stabbed, Miami Police spokesman Rafael Horta said.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition and later died from his injuries. His identity hasn't been released but Horta said he's in his 40s or 50s.

Miami Fire Rescue officials had said they transported a 59-year-old man to the hospital from the scene.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed a pool of blood on the sidewalk outside the restaurant. Multiple officers were at the scene and a portion of the street was closed off with yellow crime scene tape.

Police are searching for a suspect, though no description was available.

"It's unfortunate this situation occurred but I'm confident in our homicide detectives that, unfortunately somebody's deceased, but that we will find the suspect and bring him into custody," Horta said.

The shocking incident is the second fatal stabbing in Miami in the past two days. On Tuesday, a man was stabbed to death during an argument on a trolley in the city.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.  

