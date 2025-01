A man was transported to the hospital on Sunday after he was stabbed in Little Havana, police said.

According to police, the stabbing happened in a neighborhood near Southwest 107th Avenue and Third Street.

The victim's condition is unknown.

Details on what led up to the stabbing remain limited.

This is a developing story.