Man Hospitalized After Being Stabbed Near Wynwood Restaurant: Police

A man was rushed to the hospital early Friday morning after being stabbed near a restaurant in the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami.

Miami Police said officers responded just after 3 a.m. to the 100 block of Northwest 24th Street, near Pilo's Tequila Garden, after reports of someone being injured.

Officers found a man suffering from several stab wounds. The victim, who was not identified, was alert and conscious.

Google Earth

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Ryder Trauma Center, where his condition was not released.

An investigation continues at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.