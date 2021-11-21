Man Hospitalized After Being Struck By Car on Biscayne Boulevard

A man was hospitalized after being struck by a car on Biscayne Boulevard Sunday night, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Police arrived to the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and 23rd Street at 6:57 p.m. where the vehicle involved had remained on the scene.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The man who was hit by the vehicle was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment. Police say the man is in his 70's.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation by traffic homicide.

Police say to expect traffic delays and to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Please check back for more updates.