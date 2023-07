A man was hospitalized after he was struck by lightning while golfing in Margate Friday, officials said.

The incident happened at Oriole Golf Club at 8000 Margate Boulevard.

Margate Fire Rescue transported the man to Broward Health Hospital as a trauma alert. His identity wasn't released.

No other information was immediately known.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.