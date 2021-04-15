Man Hospitalized After Being Struck in Hit and Run Crash in Little Havana

Miami Police are searching for the car that struck a man Wednesday night in Little Havana during a hit and run crash that sent him to an area hospital.

Officials say the crash took place between Southwest 8th Avenue and 6th Street around 8:30 p.m., where the victim - described by police as being in his 30s - was crossing the street near a bus stop when he was struck.

The victim was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center with severe injures to his leg and remains in critical condition.

Police have not released any details on the car or the driver involved in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS.