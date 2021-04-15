Miami

Man Hospitalized After Being Struck in Hit and Run Crash in Little Havana

The victim was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital with severe injures to his leg and remains in critical condition

NBC Universal, Inc.

Miami Police are searching for the car that struck a man Wednesday night in Little Havana during a hit and run crash that sent him to an area hospital.

Officials say the crash took place between Southwest 8th Avenue and 6th Street around 8:30 p.m., where the victim - described by police as being in his 30s - was crossing the street near a bus stop when he was struck.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The victim was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center with severe injures to his leg and remains in critical condition.

Local

News You Should Know 45 mins ago

THE 6IX: Major Mail Theft Strikes Local Neighborhood, Several Local Olympians Ready to Delayed Games

Florida 9 hours ago

Florida House Moves to Limit Transgender Students in Sports

Police have not released any details on the car or the driver involved in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

MiamiLittle Havanahit and run crash
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us