Man Hospitalized After Being Struck While Walking on I-95 in Northwest Miami-Dade

One man was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after he was struck by a semi-truck on the southbound lanes of I-95 in northwest Miami-Dade.

The incident took place just before 6 a.m. near the ramp from Northwest 79th Street.

Miami Fire Rescue confirmed the man, who was unconscious at the scene, was taken to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. His identity was not released.

Police did not release additional information as heavy delays formed on the roadway due to an investigation. Florida Highway Patrol reopened the roadway just before 7:30 a.m.