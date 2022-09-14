Man Hospitalized After Car Collides With Miami-Dade School Bus

A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after the car he was driving collided with a school bus in southwest Miami-Dade.

City of Miami Fire Rescue said the crash took place just after 6:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of Southwest 37th Avenue. A white Mercedes Benz collided with a school bus that had no children in it at the time.

The driver of the car, who was not identified, was taken to Ryder Trauma Center in serious but stable condition.

The driver of the bus was not injured.

Police are investigating the crash at this time and did not release additional details.