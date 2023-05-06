Man Hospitalized After Car Crashes Into Canal in Hialeah

One man was rushed to the hospital Saturday morning after the car he was driving crashed into a canal in Hialeah.

Hialeah Police said the crash took place around 8:30 a.m. near West 4th Avenue and 61st Street involving the single car.

One man, who was not identified, was rescued from the canal and rushed to Palmetto General Hospital. His condition has not been released.

Police have not released additional details on the crash, including if alcohol or speed were a factor.