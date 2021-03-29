Man Hospitalized After Early Morning Shooting in NE Miami-Dade

One man was rushed to an area hospital after an early morning shooting in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Officers arrived at the scene near the 8200 block of Northeast 1st Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. after reports of shots being fired in the area.

One victim, a man in his 30s, was found with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center and is listed in stable condition.

Officials have not released additional details on the shooting or a potential suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS.