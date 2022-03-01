Wilton Manors

Man Hospitalized After Explosion at Wilton Manors Apartment

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A man was hospitalized after an explosion at an apartment building in Wilton Manors Tuesday, officials said.

The incident happened at the building at 12 Northeast 9th Court, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said.

A man was taken to Broward Health with burn injuries. His exact condition was unknown.

Officials haven't said what may have caused the explosion.

Footage from the scene showed multiple fire rescue crews. The windows from one apartment unit appeared to have been blown out.

No other information was immediately known.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Local

Surfside condo collapse 1 hour ago

Urban Search and Rescue Task Forces Honored for Surfside Condo Collapse Response

Miami Beach 3 hours ago

Miami Beach Announces Extra Safety Measures in March With Increased Number of Visitors

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Wilton ManorsBroward CountyFort Lauderdale
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us