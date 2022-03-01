Man Hospitalized After Explosion at Wilton Manors Apartment

A man was hospitalized after an explosion at an apartment building in Wilton Manors Tuesday, officials said.
The incident happened at the building at 12 Northeast 9th Court, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said.
A man was taken to Broward Health with burn injuries. His exact condition was unknown.
Officials haven't said what may have caused the explosion.
Footage from the scene showed multiple fire rescue crews. The windows from one apartment unit appeared to have been blown out.
No other information was immediately known.
