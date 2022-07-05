Man Hospitalized After Fire at Lauderhill Apartment Possibly Started by Firework

A man was rushed to the hospital Monday evening after a fire investigators said was possibly started by a firework.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue as well as Sunrise Fire Rescue responded to the apartment located at the 2100 block of Northwest 59th Terrace, where one man was found suffering from minor injuries.

The man, who was not identified, was transported to an area hospital where his condition was not released.

Officials have not determined the exact cause of the fire, but said it could have been the result of a firework landing on a balcony.

